Celebrating naturally delicious British beef across the region

Farmer Adam Quinney

Families across Lancashire are being urged to celebrate the versatility and exceptional taste of British beef grown and reared across the county by joining in Great British Beef Week.

Great British Beef Week will run until 30 April celebrating county livestock farmers and the exceptional taste of naturally delicious British produce.

Headed by Ladies in Beef and AHDB, Great British Beef Week is in its 15th year and started on St George’s Day.

NFU member and beef farmer Helen Drinkall who farms near Chorley, Lancashire said: “Myself and other farmers across Lancashire produce beef to the highest welfare and environmentally sustainable standards.

“Great British Beef Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate British beef and work with retailers and chefs to promote it.

“We are urging families to join in and celebrate this versatile meat, which is often the centre piece of Sunday lunch and barbecues.”

The NFU has recently launched a vision for British beef which sets out the key actions needed to secure a thriving, profitable and sustainable future for the sector inthecounty and beyond.

The vision outlines how the sector, which has a globally renown reputation for high-quality, high-welfare and climate-friendly produce, can work with the government, the supply chain and levy boards over the next decade to enhance its reputation.

During the weekfarmers, butchers and processors will support the campaign alongside restaurants and supermarkets, with in store promotions highlighting the benefits of great British beef to county shoppers.

NFU livestock board chair David Barton said “From ensuring fairness in the supply chain and safeguarding animal health and welfare, to achieving our environmental and climate goals. This new vision outlines how the British beef sector can lead the way into a better future.

“As a sector that’s worth £3.9 billion to the British economy, it is one that’s ripe for growth. But confidence is at an all time low due to acute challenges facing the wider industry such as uncertainty about the future of environmental schemes, the acceleration of direct payments and changes to inheritance tax. And more recently concerns about government concessions in a potential trade deal with the United States.

“We know there’s still work to be done, that’s why we’ve developed this 10-year vision. With investment from the government and the entire supply chain in the policies outlined, we can build a resilient, sustainable, and thriving beef sector, one that can meet growing global demand, while aligning with climate and environment ambitions.”