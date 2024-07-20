Carbon Neutral Fuels receives trailblazing award for its innovation

First-of-a-kind sustainable aviation fuel company wins Trailblazing Tech Award

A tech start-up, which is developing sustainable fuel for the aviation industry, has received an industry award at an event for North West tech businesses. Manchester-based Carbon Neutral Fuels received the Trailblazing Tech Award during the recent Trailblazing Tech Conference which was organised by pro-Manchester. Carbon Neutral Fuels is designing a first-of-a-kind e-fuels facility which recycles carbon dioxide from the air to make sustainable fuels for aviation. The business, which is part of the NatWest Accelerator, has gone from strength to strength during its first year in operation. Founded by Sophie Zienkiewicz and Alasdair Lumsden, Carbon Neutral Fuels has received £1.4 million of government funding to support development of its innovative technology. Carbon Neutral Fuels was joined by Featherbed Tales and The Path to Independence Ltd as finalists for the award which saw a record 21 entries this year. All three businesses are part of the NatWest Accelerator. Co-founder Sophie said: “With my Accelerator Manager Jess Grocutt and the wider NatWest team's help, I've been working really hard on my presenting skills over the past year. It was awesome to be standing on stage during the Trailblazing Tech Conference, feeling confident, and able to share the Carbon Neutral Fuels story and purpose with such an engaged audience. “The support from all the brilliant businesses at the NatWest Accelerator in Manchester since our win has been really heartening.” And Sophie and the team are looking forward to expanding the business further in the coming months. She added: “This year we are working on finding a site to house our facility which means working with a range of technology organisations and stakeholders. We are also interested in talking to people who would want to use our fuel - our ask is to airlines and fuel suppliers, get in touch and let's chat about getting our fuel used in your planes.” Sam Booth, CEO for pro-Manchester, said: “Carbon Neutral Fuels are well-deserved winners out of very tough competition. Their innovative approach to creating sustainable aviation fuel is a true testament to the pioneering spirit of North West tech businesses. They demonstrate the groundbreaking advancements that our region is capable of, and we are delighted to recognise their success with the Trailblazing Tech Award. “Pro-manchester are extremely proud to host this platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to convene and exchange ideas that will shape the future. Planning for next year’s event is already underway so we will be looking for the next tech innovators very shortly.” Applications are also open for the next cohort at NatWest’s Accelerator which starts in September. Businesses involved in the programme will receive expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events. The programme is free for participating businesses and entrepreneurs do not need to give up any equity in their business to take part. Applications are open until Friday 16 August. Jess said: “Congratulations to Sophie and the team at Carbon Neutral Fuels on their success at Trailblazing Tech Conference. The business is doing incredible things and we urge other businesses which may want similar support in achieving their business goals to apply for the Accelerator via our website.” Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme at: https://www.natwest.com/business/business-services/entrepreneur-accelerator.html The deadline for applications is 16 August.