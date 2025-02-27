Burnley’s retail growth continues as JD Sports upsizes in Charter Walk

JD Sports, the leading FTSE 100-listed sports fashion retailer, is expanding and relocating its store within Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Burnley. JD Sports has been a key part of Burnley's retail landscape for over 15 years, with the current store located at Unit 50 The Mall, Charter Walk.

The new 5,817 sq ft store will be located at 30-34 The Mall & 6-10 Fleet Walk, significantly increasing JD Sports’ footprint from its current 3,973 sq ft unit. The relocation provides a more prominent and modern retail space, enhancing accessibility and the overall shopping experience for customers. This expansion aligns with the council’s ongoing commitment to improving the town centre and enhancing Burnley’s retail and leisure offering.

The new store is expected to open in Summer 2025 and the relocation follows a series of retailer expansions within Charter Walk including Specsavers, Shoezone and the opening of One Beyond in the former Wilko’s unit.

Councillor Lubna Khan, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Economy and Growth said: “JD Sports’ decision to invest in a larger store in Burnley is a major boost for our town centre. It reflects the continued strength of Charter Walk and Burnley’s appeal as a retail destination, ensuring the town remains attractive to both major national retailers and independent businesses.

This expansion supports our ambition to create a vibrant and sustainable high street that meets the needs of local shoppers and draws in visitors. We will continue to work closely with retailers, landlords, and developers to ensure Burnley’s town centre continues to thrive both commercially and socially."

Mike Knowles, Property Director at JD Sports said: "We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Burnley, where we have proudly traded for over 20 years. This investment reflects our commitment to the town, and we look forward to working closely with the Council to deliver this exciting project."

Burnley Council’s ongoing regeneration efforts include public realm improvements, heritage-led investment along Lower St James Street and the development of Pioneer Place. These initiatives are transforming the town centre, making it a more attractive place to shop, visit, and do business.