Burnley's ESP joins forces with Children’s charity to transform inclusive play

Access to playgrounds for children identified with special educational needs or disabilities in the UK is set for a huge boost as leading play specialists, ESP Play teams up Variety, the Children’s Charity.

ESP Play will join Variety in a long-term partnership to advise and jointly fundraise to give disabled and disadvantaged children better play facilities nationwide.

Raleigh Education Trust in the Midlands will become the first facility to benefit from the partnership following an initial £50,000 pledge from ESP Play.

This new playground by ESP Play will feature a range of innovative, custom-designed equipment specifically created to meet the needs of children with physical, sensory and cognitive challenges.

The playground will allow children to engage in activities that enhance their development, with future projects earmarked for the North West.

Andrew Wood, ESP Play Managing Director, said: “Partnering with Variety marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to ensure every child can play together, regardless of ability. We are dedicated to raising the standards of inclusive play and setting a new benchmark for all play spaces.

“By working with Variety and Raleigh Education Trust we can effectively design a playground that meets the needs of all children, breaking down barriers and ensuring that no child is left out.

“This partnership is a flagship example of how organisations can collaborate to create environments that encourage inclusivity, belonging and development for all children. We’re really looking forward to seeing how this inclusive space will impact the students and the community.”

Sean Kelly, CEO of Raleigh Education Trust, said: “As a trust that has been supporting children identified with special educational needs or disabilities for seven years and we understand firsthand how crucial outdoor play is for their development.

“With the right specialist equipment, we can give them the independence and creativity to explore and enjoy playing in a safe environment that allows them to simply enjoy being kids.

“It's about integration, not segregation. We want to create spaces where all children can interact, support one another and share the joy of play and education.

“The generosity shown by ESP Play to donate such a large sum of money to get this project started is phenomenal and we’re very proud to have the support of such a brilliant business and an amazing charity.

“The new playground will be a game-changer for our students.”

Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “This is a really important partnership between ESP Play and Variety that will help us as a charity to ensure more disabled and disadvantaged children can benefit from the access to play.

“We have been blown away by Andrew’s passion for inclusive play for all children and are looking forward to working with Andrew for the long term helping us provide the best play equipment for the children we support.

“Play has a profound impact on the outcomes of our youngsters and through this partnership we hope to provide the best opportunities we can for every child we support.”