Burnley is ready to blossom at Customer Service Excellence Awards this February
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking centre stage at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday 6th February 2025, the ceremony will highlight Burnley’s thriving town centre and the exceptional service provided by its retailers, independent businesses, service providers and hospitality venues.
Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by key sponsors Anchor Group Services, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, ONBRAND4U, and Castlegate Security Services, this dazzling event is set to honour the hard work and dedication of Burnley-based businesses across nine diverse categories, including:
- Best Licensed Premise
- Best National Retailer
- Best Independent Retailer
- Best Service Provider
- Best Food Business
- Employee of the Year
- Burnley Town Centre Ambassador
- Best Business Overall
- Best Long-Serving Business
During 2024, more than 90 shops, bars, restaurants, and service providers underwent rigorous mystery shop visits conducted by industry leaders, Storecheckers, whose evaluations, combined with insights from a panel of judges featuring Burnley Council members and input from a public vote, will determine the winners of each category.
The theme for this year’s event is Burnley BID’s Blooming Brilliant Customer Service Excellence Awards, featuring a night of celebrations from 6.30pm with a drinks reception, followed by the much-anticipated awards ceremony.
Burnley BID Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “This event is all about recognising the Burnley people and businesses who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We’re thrilled to host another memorable evening and celebrate the dedication and innovation that makes our town centre so special.”
The winners will be announced live during the ceremony, with updates shared on the Discover Burnley Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DiscoverBurnley.
For more information, please visit https://discoverburnley.co.uk/burnley-customer-service-awards-vote-now/