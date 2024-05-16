Burnley foodbank receives tremendous support in helping the community

Brierfield Methodist Church wishes to thank the local Community, Churches, Businesses and Grant Funders for the recent support to help us keep up with ever increasing numbers at our weekly Foodbank sessions. We’ve had a tremendous amount of support recently and wish to acknowledge the difference it has made!

Brown’s Ladders and Ceilings generosity again this Winter has enabled us to ‘up’ the number of items chosen by each individual even as visitor numbers rise. We thank them not only for their financial donations, but household items collected by their entire staff. Chocolate biscuits served at our free Cafe were also collected as their staff visited various food producers throughout the UK. They have set up and manage our Facebook page and are proactive in their desire to help and support us.Regular supplies are brought from St. Luke’s, Morrison’s with the collection trolley, and Southfield Methodist egg deliveries. Over the Festive period Padiham Rd Methodist’s delivered their entire reverse Advent Calendar donations and the Church of the Latter Day Saints delivering 30+ Christmas bags filled to the brim with essentials and treats!Individuals have donated amazingly generously, Winter fuel allowances and more anonymously - it has been overwhelming! Without all of this support and the numbers now attending we could certainly not function as we would wish.We also acknowledge the support and physical help from members of the Building a Better Brierfield group. Their generosity of their time is amazing!We were successful in obtaining grant funding from the National Lottery Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund. This enabled us to purchase hygiene products and Winter essentials such as duvets, fan heaters, hot water bottles etc. These items were requested at some of the many questionnaire we carry out with our visitors. This means they get what they actually need, not what we think they want.We hope to sustain the level of support we can provide and are so very grateful to everyone who has helped in any way to make this possible.If you wish to help please look us up on Brierfield Methodist Facebook page.Our Free cafe is Thursday 10 am - 11am followed by the Foodbank from 11am - 12.30pm