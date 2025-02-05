Burnley Council’s Executive recommended to adopt 20 priorities in pursuit of Burnley’s best future

The Plan aims to improve residents' quality of life through the importance of education as a cornerstone for the borough’s transformation. Improved community safety, health, and housing, while addressing socio-economic disparities and youth provision gaps are also key priorities of the Plan.

75% of participants supported the Council’s Plan. When asked for suggestions on additional areas for the council to consider in shaping its vision, the most common themes were in relation to safety; making people feel safe, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour. This was followed by the importance of addressing climate change, improvements to Burnley town centre as well as addressing devolution.

Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, commented: “This Strategic Plan has been developed through collaboration with the community and partners, ensuring we address their needs and aspirations. Their input has strengthened our priorities, and we are committed to turning this vision into reality for the people of Burnley and Padiham.”

Strategic Plan 2025-2030

Lancashire County Council responded by letter commending Burnley Council for its ambitious Strategic Plan, praising efforts to celebrate Burnley's identity while promoting community cohesion, economic opportunity, and sustainability.

The letter highlights shared priorities, including improving life chances through education, youth support, and health, emphasising collaboration despite finite resources.

It acknowledges Burnley's focus on safe and sustainable communities, such as revitalising town centres and preserving green spaces, aligning with Lancashire’s goals. The support extends to Burnley's vision for economic growth through skills development, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy projects, emphasising partnerships like Burnley Together.

The recommendation to consider the Strategic Plan 2025-2030 will be heard by the Executive on 19th February 2025, with adoption of the Plan at Full Council on the 4th March 2025.