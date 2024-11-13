Burnley Council announces new round of Household Support Funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Borough Council has secured £506,148 in funding from Lancashire County Council to launch the sixth phase of the Household Support Fund (HSF6), dedicated to supporting residents most impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The Executive are set to approve this funding on the 27th November 2024 which will enable resources to be allocated across multiple initiatives to address urgent needs related to food, housing, and energy efficiency, providing essential support to Burnley’s most vulnerable residents.

The HSF will enable the council to distribute direct payments to those in need and support local charities, food banks, and advice services. A portion of the fund will be allocated to the Affordable Warmth Grant, which provides crucial support such as boiler servicing, repairs, and energy efficiency improvements to help residents stay safe and warm during winter.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, commented, “This funding is a lifeline for many households across Burnley facing financial hardship. With the support of Lancashire County Council, we’re able to provide essential assistance, ensuring our residents are supported through these challenging times. This fund highlights our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our community”.

Household Support Fund

The council encourages residents to reach out for support and apply for relevant services to ease financial burdens through winter and beyond.

Further information is available on the council’s website at burnley.gov.uk/benefits/other-support-for-vulnerable-households/household-support-fund/ or by calling the Burnley Together Contact Hub on 01282 686402 or visiting Down Town which is in the town centre above New Look.