Burnley Above and Beyond Awards return to celebrate community champions

The Above and Beyond awards are back, shining a spotlight on the individuals and groups making a real difference in Burnley’s voluntary, community, and faith sectors.

This year’s event coincides with Volunteering Week and marks the 90th anniversary of Burnley, Pendle, and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (CVS in Burnley), making it a particularly special occasion.

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 4th, at the University of Central Lancashire’s Victoria Mill site in Burnley. Nominations are now open, and people are invited to vote by clicking here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AABA2025

There are seven categories of awards, and you can submit a nomination against as many categories as you wish. If you would like to nominate an individual or group and you do not want to complete the form online or do not have access to the online form, contact BPRCVS at [email protected] who will help you to complete the form.

What are the Above and Beyond Award categories?

Group Lifetime Achievement Award

Young Volunteer of the Year

Small Community Group of the Year

Medium to Large Community Group of the Year

Community Health and Wellness Champion

Green Issues/Environmental Award

Community Champion for Cohesion

Nominees, either individuals or groups/organisations, must either live or be based in the borough of Burnley.

The Above and Beyond awards have been developed in partnership with Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and the Burnley Express.

‘Our chance to say a massive thank you’

Burnley Council chief executive of Lukman Patel said: “This year’s Above and Beyond Awards hold even greater significance as we celebrate not only the tireless efforts of our volunteers but also the 90th anniversary of the CVS during Volunteering Week. It is a testament to the continued dedication of our community champions who make such a tremendous difference to people’s lives.

“They do their work without any fanfare; this is our chance to say a massive ‘thank you’ for their hard work and devotion to helping others.”

John Deehan, editor of the Burnley Express, said: “It is a privilege for the Burnley Express to once again be part of the Above and Beyond Awards. As we celebrate Volunteering Week and the remarkable milestone of 90 years of the CVS, we have an opportunity to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to those who continually go above and beyond to make our community a better place.”

Christine Blythe, chief executive officer of BPRCVS, said: “The 90th anniversary of the CVS is a poignant reminder of the vital role the voluntary sector plays in supporting our community. During Volunteering Week, we want to shine a spotlight on the outstanding work being carried out by volunteers who give their time so generously to support those in need. While we cannot give an award to every volunteer, these nominations and winners will showcase the amazing people of Burnley who contribute so much.”