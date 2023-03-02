23 fantastic photos of the 'Above and Beyond' awards night held at Victoria Mill UCLan to honour unsung heroes and volunteers in the town
It was a night to celebrate the organisations and indivduals in Burnley who go out of their way to help others and make Burnley a better place.
The first ever Above and Beyond awards took place at UCLan’s Victoria Mill, one of the main sponsors of the event along with Burnley Council, and the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS.
Championed by the Burnley Express, the main sponsor for the evening was Urbaser and the host was Simon Brierley who is the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce director.
Here is picture gallery from the night that included a street food style buffet for nominees and guests.