News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

23 fantastic photos of the 'Above and Beyond' awards night held at Victoria Mill UCLan to honour unsung heroes and volunteers in the town

It was a night to celebrate the organisations and indivduals in Burnley who go out of their way to help others and make Burnley a better place.

By Sue Plunkett
5 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 3:53pm

The first ever Above and Beyond awards took place at UCLan’s Victoria Mill, one of the main sponsors of the event along with Burnley Council, and the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS.

Championed by the Burnley Express, the main sponsor for the evening was Urbaser and the host was Simon Brierley who is the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce director.

Here is picture gallery from the night that included a street food style buffet for nominees and guests.

1. winners.jpg

Some of the winners celebrate the Above and Beyond awards

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Young Volunteer of the Year award winner at the Above and Beyond Awards 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Jolie Forrest received the Young Volunteer of the Year award

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Balloons at the entrance to the Above and Beyond Awards 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Balloons at the entrance to the Above and Beyond Awards 2023 at UCLan's Victoria Mill

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Winners with their trophies at the Above and Beyond Awards 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Small to medium group winners the Bangladeshi Welfare Association

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
BurnleyUCLanBurnley CouncilPendle