It was a night to celebrate the organisations and indivduals in Burnley who go out of their way to help others and make Burnley a better place.

The first ever Above and Beyond awards took place at UCLan’s Victoria Mill, one of the main sponsors of the event along with Burnley Council, and the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS.

Championed by the Burnley Express, the main sponsor for the evening was Urbaser and the host was Simon Brierley who is the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce director.

Here is picture gallery from the night that included a street food style buffet for nominees and guests.

Some of the winners celebrate the Above and Beyond awards

Jolie Forrest received the Young Volunteer of the Year award

Balloons at the entrance to the Above and Beyond Awards 2023 at UCLan's Victoria Mill

Small to medium group winners the Bangladeshi Welfare Association