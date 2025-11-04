Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Burnley to host bonfire and firework display

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2025, 09:24 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 12:23 GMT
A Burnley sports club is preparing to welcome thousands of people to its bonfire tonight (Friday, November 7)

Club stewardess Louisa Malatesta has put her heart and soul into organising the event, her first ever bonfire, at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club.

Kicking off at 5pm at the club in Holden Road, the event runs until 11pm and includes a giant bonfire, that will be lit at 7pm, with a spectacular firework display at 8pm.

There will be fairground rides, food vendors, three bars, a live DJ and a variety of stalls selling sweets, candyfloss, popcorn, flashing toys and much more.

Louisa Malatesta (centre) with her team of staff and volunteers at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Burnley are preparing to welcome thousands of people to the venue's first bonfireplaceholder image
A team of 40 staff are on hand for the night along with professional door staff also. Paying tribute to her staff and volunteers Louisa said: “They are amazing, I couldn’t do any of it without them.”

Louisa has also thanked a number of sponsors who have got on board with the bonfire night event.

Tickets are available through the club’s facebook page or from Dewhurst Decoratoring Supplies in Scotland Road, Nelson, from 9am to 3pm throughout the week.

