Air Cadets Battlefields visit to honour the fallen

28 Air cadets from East Lancashire and 4 staff from Burnley Sqn spent the half term week in France and Belgium as part of Exercise Flanders Eagle.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having left Burnley bright and early on the 17th February we travelled to Dover and onwards to our accommodation at Chateau du Warsy. Cadets were in small groups within the en suite rooms, on a full board basis. They managed one evening to try frogs legs and snails but not sure many will be doing this again!

The poignant visit was to show cadets the various memorials dedicated to the fallen of WWI. They had the opportunity to visit Thiepval, Tyne Cot, Vimy Ridge, Beaumont Hamel, Langemarck and the Yorkshire trenches. To honour those from Accrington we also visited the Accy Pals memorial at Sheffield Memorial where they laid a wreath in remembrance. Not only did cadets visit memorial sites they also immersed themselves in the museums at Ypres and Albert, which was underground, and visited the largest detonated crater at Lochnagar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight for many cadets though was being able to parade at The Menin Gate where Cdt Styles laid a wreath and Flt Lt Stewart delivered the Exultation. A very moving moment for all.

Disneyland Paris

To lighten the visit, and engage in camaraderie cadets were also able to spend a day in Disneyland Paris and enjoyed the firework and drone light show.

This is just one example of how the young people of Burnley can spend their free time. We offer opportunities to fly, glide, undertake sports, adventure training and learn essential life skills such as first aid and leadership.

Our next intake will be taking place soon so if you are 12years old and in Year 8 get in touch at [email protected] and request the application form.