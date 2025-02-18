90 Years of Social Change: The Story of BPRCVS (1935-1950)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As we mark 90 years of serving the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale communities, it's a great time to look back at the incredible journey of Burnley, Pendle, and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (BPRCVS).

Founded in 1935, at a time of economic struggle and hardship, BPRCVS has always been at the forefront of advocating for social change. Its origins lie in a deep commitment to helping the most vulnerable—born from the legacy of those affected by the Battle of the Somme.

The founders had three clear goals: to fight poverty, improve social welfare, and bring people together to drive real change. In an era when there were few safety nets, BPRCVS became a beacon of hope for many.

​ From the very beginning, the organisation played a key role in responding to local needs, influencing social policies, and supporting communities through crises. This post takes a look at BPRCVS’s early years, up to the 1950s, and highlights the incredible work it did in shaping social welfare in the region.

1935: A Nation in Need

The UK in 1935 was still recovering from the First World War. The NHS didn’t exist yet, and social security was limited. Pensions were only available to those over 70, leaving many facing an uncertain future without support.

Meanwhile, across Europe, tensions were rising. In Germany, the Nuremberg Laws were introduced, laying the foundation for persecution. Britain, aware of the growing instability, was bracing for the possibility of war. It was during this period that the founders of BPRCVS recognised that government support wasn’t enough to meet people’s needs. They took action, helping create a national movement of local voluntary services—paving the way for what would become BPRCVS.

The Birth of the Burnley Citizens’ Guild

A look back at our roots! This scanned document is the original Constitution of BPRCVS, formerly the Burnley Council of Social Service, dated and agreed at a special meeting on 6th February 1946.

BPRCVS’s story begins in 1935 with the creation of the Burnley Citizens’ Guild, a charity dedicated to supporting the town’s most vulnerable people.

It all started in 1933 when Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth, daughter of Lady Blanche Kay-Shuttleworth, held a meeting at Gawthorpe Hall to explore the idea of a centralised social service in Burnley.

This led to the formation of the Guild, the foundation of today’s BPRCVS. The Guild’s first official meeting was on 14th October 1935 at Burnley Town Hall.

Horace Brierley became Chairman, Coun. G. Parkinson was appointed President, and Miss Dorothy Howard took on the role of Secretary. One of their first steps was to create a Mutual Register—a system to help local organisations work together to support those in need.

Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth (back row, third from right) plays host to members of the Burnley Council Of Social Service at Gawthrope Hall.

​This principle of collaboration remains central to BPRCVS’s work to this day.

​At a time when government support was limited, the Guild stepped in to provide vital help where it was needed most.

A Growing Presence in the Community

By 1936, the Guild had already made a significant impact.Its work focused on four key areas:

• Social services – helping those struggling with poverty

• Juvenile aid – supporting young people in need

• Sickness support – providing aid to the ill and infirm

• Community amenities – improving public resources That year, they recorded 465 cases on the Mutual Register, showing just how crucial their work was.

They also launched the Guild’s Christmas parcel distribution—a tradition that continues today. In 1937, they introduced a clothing collection for struggling families, and by 1938, they were distributing food—including sausages—to help feed those in need.

​These practical initiatives had a real and immediate impact. By 1939, the Guild was becoming an integral part of Burnley’s social fabric. But then came the war, bringing new challenges.

The War Years: Answering the Call

With the outbreak of war in 1939, the Guild quickly adapted. It restructured itself as a Local Voluntary Social Service Emergency Committee and opened its first office on Hammerton Street, which would remain its base for many years.

One of its most important wartime initiatives was setting up a Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) with funding from the Pilgrim’s Trust.

Miss Penelope Hall became the first full-time Organising Secretary, and the CAB provided essential legal and practical advice to people struggling with the realities of wartime Britain— rationing, housing issues, and financial hardships.

​By 1940, the Guild was also helping find accommodation for evacuees from bombed cities and working with the National Council of Social Service to provide aid.

​As the war continued, demand for the CAB’s services grew, reflecting how crucial its work had become. In 1941, emergency plans were made in case the Guild’s offices were hit by air raids.

The House of Help was identified as a backup location, ensuring the work could continue no matter what.

Despite the war, the Guild also supported cultural projects. In 1943, it partnered with the County Music Committee to run a music school, attended by over 100 students from Burnley, Padiham, and beyond. As Miss Hall put it at the annual meeting,

“Through it all runs the single purpose of bringing individuals and groups together to work for the benefit of the community as a whole.”

By 1945, as the war ended, the Guild was already looking ahead to a new future.

Post-War Expansion (1945-1950)

The end of the war brought a new chapter. In 1946, the Guild officially changed its name to the Burnley Council of Social Service, reflecting its growing role.

A major milestone was the purchase of its Hammerton Street premises.

Previously rented, this became the Guild’s permanent home—a vital base that ensured its ability to continue serving the community.

The post-war years also saw new services emerge:• 1946: The Marriage Guidance Council was established, offering support to couples and families.• 1946: The Friendly Visiting Scheme was launched to help combat loneliness among hospital patients.• 1949: The European Friendship Club was created, helping local residents connect with newcomers.

​These initiatives showed that the Guild wasn’t just about emergency aid—it was about building a stronger, more connected society.

​Looking Back, Moving Forward

The first 15 years of the Burnley Citizens’ Guild—later the Burnley Council of Social Service—laid the foundation for everything BPRCVS does today.

From wartime relief efforts to community-building projects, the organisation has always adapted to meet the needs of the people it serves. As we celebrate 90 years of advocacy and service, we honour the dedication of the founders, volunteers, and staff who made it all possible.

Their commitment helped BPRCVS grow into the organisation it is today—one that continues to stand up for communities in Burnley, Pendle, and Rossendale.

​Over the coming months, we’ll be sharing more stories from our history, highlighting key milestones and the incredible people who shaped BPRCVS. Stay tuned as we continue to celebrate 90 years of social change and look forward to the future! To find out more please visit our website: https://bprcvs.co.uk/bprcvs-news.html