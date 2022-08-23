Work ongoing to create new care home on site of historic Burnley pub and Indian restaurant
Work is progressing on a huge new care home for Burnley on the site of a historic pub.
As revealed in the Burnley Express last August, plans were approved to build a two-storey care home on land occupied by the former Bull and Butcher pub, latterly Ashoka Indian restaurant, in Manchester Road.
Leeds-based LNT Care Developments submitted the plan, which was granted permission, and it is believed the scheme will create up to 60 jobs once the care home is built.
The site had been empty since a huge fire gutted the historic landmark building in April, 2016.
In July, 2019, the Burnley Express reported that plans had been submitted to build 20 new homes on the site.
LNT is planning to build 140 care homes between 2021 and 2026. This equates to around one in three newly built care homes in the UK and around 12,500 new beds provided.