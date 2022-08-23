News you can trust since 1877
Work ongoing to create new care home on site of historic Burnley pub and Indian restaurant

Work is progressing on a huge new care home for Burnley on the site of a historic pub.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:34 am

As revealed in the Burnley Express last August, plans were approved to build a two-storey care home on land occupied by the former Bull and Butcher pub, latterly Ashoka Indian restaurant, in Manchester Road.

Care home plan for historic former Burnley pub and restaurant is approved

Leeds-based LNT Care Developments submitted the plan, which was granted permission, and it is believed the scheme will create up to 60 jobs once the care home is built.

Work is ongoing to build a new care home on the site of the former Bull and Butcher pub in Manchester Road, Burnley

The site had been empty since a huge fire gutted the historic landmark building in April, 2016.

In July, 2019, the Burnley Express reported that plans had been submitted to build 20 new homes on the site.

LNT is planning to build 140 care homes between 2021 and 2026. This equates to around one in three newly built care homes in the UK and around 12,500 new beds provided.

Digital image of the new care home
