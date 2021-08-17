Care home plan for historic former Burnley pub and restaurant is approved

The two-storey care home will be built on land occupied by the former Bull and Butcher pub, latterly Ashoka Indian restaurant, in Manchester Road.

The site has been empty since a huge fire, thought to be deliberate, gutted the historic landmark building in April, 2016.

In July, 2019, the Burnley Express reported that plans had been submitted to build 20 new homes on the site.

Digital image of the planned care home

Leeds-based LNT Care Developments have submitted the latest plan, which has been granted permission.

The applicants have said up to 60 jobs would be created once the care home is built.