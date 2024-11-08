Burnley is on the up – and this renovated £24m. spa resort is a jewel in the crown.

Over the past few years, the rest of the world has started to notice the Burnley brand, too. Netflix brought the mill town to global screens when it captured Dave Fishwick's battle with the banks. Former American NFL star JJ Watts helped to take the Clarets' name over the pond.

The Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort is also part of that narrative, attracting guests from all over the country. This fabulous resort has helped to put us on the map.

We were lucky to stay there with our plus-ones for 24 hours to visit the new spa and extended restaurant.

Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It was easy to see why The Woodland Spa, set within 100 acres of countryside, is a multi-award-winner.

Thanks to its makeover, this gorgeous spa now boasts the UK’s first multi-sensory KLAFS ice lounge and longest infinity edge spa pool.

It's also been upgraded with a vitality pool with four spacious hot tubs, water canons, massage stations, and a waterfall rain shower.

The mezzanine features a rooftop with a bar and two outdoor firepits. It's hard to think of anywhere more blissful than in the rooftop pool, where you can soak up the views of Burnley and sip on cocktails.

Fillet steak served at Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley.

Relaxing in the terrace bar, we enjoyed several dishes, including keema lamb samosas served with minted yoghurt, sumac dipping sauce, and curry mayonnaise, as well as manchego potato bravas with tomato sauce and fresh chilli. We also tucked into truffle mac ‘n ‘cheese croquettes with roquito peppers, chilli jam, and tomato.

There is also a range of fish dishes, including sake-washed smoked salmon with yuzu aioli, honey, and sesame dressing and crushed wasabi peas and cod and crab fishcakes with lobster mayonnaise and tartare dressing.

The rooftop bar is a slice of luxury on our doorstep - a totally immersive and relaxing experience.

Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett and her friend Janet at the Influencer Event at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley. Credit: Andy Ford

After the spa, we glammed up for a decadent evening meal and drinks in the stylish Bertram’s Restaurant, which has doubled in size. This place certainly knows how to make you feel special. We must applaud the waiting staff for the incredible service they provided.

For starters, we enjoyed: salt 'n' pepper squid; garlic mushrooms on toast with sourdough, poached egg, and roast garlic emulsion; and pumpkin squash ravioli with wild mushroom, sage and parmesan cream, toasted pine nuts, and basil.

For mains, we had: nduja-stuffed chicken with black garlic and chicken butter sauce; maple-roasted squash with creamed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables; and fillet steak with shallot green beans, and a small jug of peppercorn sauce.

Nothing could top it off better than brownies with ice cream - a no-brainer for chocolate lovers.

Nduja-stuffed chicken served with black garlic and chicken butter sauce at Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley.

Bertram's boasts a dedicated "foodie" menu for people who love good food that is locally sourced, cooked, and served to perfection.

Full and satisfied, we finished an amazing day by enjoying a few nightcaps in the hotel lobby bar.

As we headed to bed, we still could not believe such incredible facilities where you can enjoy the true celebrity experience can be found right here in Burnley.