29 glam photos of influencers, press and celebs including Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actors celebrating the fabulous new spa facilities at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:53 BST
Dozens of influencers and celebs flocked to Burnley for a special celebration last week.

Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actors were among the guests enjoying an overnight stay as part of a glitzy Influencers Event at the Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort.

The glamourous event showcased the new £24m. facilities at The Woodland Spa and the huge refurbishment of Bertram’s Restaurant, which has doubled in size.

The multi-award-winning spa, set within 100 acres of countryside, now boasts the UK’s first multi-sensory KLAFS ice lounge and longest infinity edge spa pool.

It has also been upgraded with a vitality pool with four spacious hot tubs, water canons, massage stations and a gentle waterfall rain shower. Other fabulous new facilities include Roman foot baths, ergonomic heated loungers accessed via the poolside promenade, a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting, and a rooftop with a retractable roof and windows, two comfortable outdoor firepit lounges and a bar serving up cocktails and pizza.

Crow Wood’s luxury hotel opened in October 2019, boasting a beautiful ornamental lake and fabulous gardens, 76 luxurious bedrooms and suites, wedding and conference facilities, and an award-winning restaurant alongside the spa.

