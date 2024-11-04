Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actors were among the guests enjoying an overnight stay as part of a glitzy Influencers Event at the Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort.

The glamourous event showcased the new £24m. facilities at The Woodland Spa and the huge refurbishment of Bertram’s Restaurant, which has doubled in size.

The multi-award-winning spa, set within 100 acres of countryside, now boasts the UK’s first multi-sensory KLAFS ice lounge and longest infinity edge spa pool.

It has also been upgraded with a vitality pool with four spacious hot tubs, water canons, massage stations and a gentle waterfall rain shower. Other fabulous new facilities include Roman foot baths, ergonomic heated loungers accessed via the poolside promenade, a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting, and a rooftop with a retractable roof and windows, two comfortable outdoor firepit lounges and a bar serving up cocktails and pizza.

Crow Wood’s luxury hotel opened in October 2019, boasting a beautiful ornamental lake and fabulous gardens, 76 luxurious bedrooms and suites, wedding and conference facilities, and an award-winning restaurant alongside the spa.

