Bottoms up! The Burnley Express takes a peek inside a new town centre bar as reporter Dominic Collis taste tests a trio of craft ales and beers.

Hatters Bar in St James’ Row, run by husband and wife Joe (30) and Sarah Ashworth (29), opened its doors to the town’s beer lovers last month.

Joe, who cut his teeth in the hospitality industry working at the former Koko's in Burnley, as well as Moorhouse's Brewery, said: “It’s everybody’s dream to open a bar. We have always been real ale lovers but craft beers are very under-represented in Burnley. They are massive in other local areas, places like Manchester, and even Colne is getting quite big.

“We want to keep the bar affordable but still offer premium beers. We’re building a community: even if you are on your own and fancy a chat, come in. We want to attract mums and dads, couples, and people who just want to find their next favourite drink. Hopefully, we’ll also have live acts and functions on upstairs, and at weekends, we do quizzes.”

See the video above for our taste test, and the photo gallery below for an inside look at the new venue:

1 . Hatters Bar in Burnley Joe and Sarah Ashworth, co-owners of Hatters Bar, which has recently opened in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

