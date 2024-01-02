Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hatters Bar in St James’ Row, run by Joe and Sarah Ashworth, welcomed punters for the first time on Saturday, December 2nd.

The venue serves craft beer from the likes of Moorhouse's Brewery and Northern Whisper Brewing Co, plus gins, wines, real ales, ciders and signature cocktails. It offers entertainment like quiz nights, and promises good prices with real ales costing just £2.50 a pint all day everyday.