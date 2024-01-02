Hatters Bar: new venue serving craft beer and more opens in Burnley town centre
A new bar serving craft ales and beer has opened in Burnley town centre.
Hatters Bar in St James’ Row, run by Joe and Sarah Ashworth, welcomed punters for the first time on Saturday, December 2nd.
The venue serves craft beer from the likes of Moorhouse's Brewery and Northern Whisper Brewing Co, plus gins, wines, real ales, ciders and signature cocktails. It offers entertainment like quiz nights, and promises good prices with real ales costing just £2.50 a pint all day everyday.