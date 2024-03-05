'We are not closing' is message from owner of Barnoldswick Post Office in defiance of rumours on social media
The Post Office and general store in Frank Street, which is owned by Mr Anayat Vali, has been on the market since 2021.
One of the town’s longest established businesses, which employs a number of long standing employees, Mr Vali spoke out to quell rumours circulating on social media platforms that the business was to close. He said: “Due to family health issues we made the decision to put the business on the market and the price has been drastically reduced.
“We are confident of selling this as a going concern and it would close as a very last resort. This was a difficult decision for us but something we felt was necessary due to our family’s circumstances.”
The post office has been run by the family since 1997, when they bought the derelict building and invested £350,000 for the purchase of the property, the Post Office franchise and a refurbishment of the premises. The sale price has been lowered from £230,000 to £205,000 in a bid to secure a sale and Mr Vali is confident this will happen eventually.