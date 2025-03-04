The new owners of Oddie’s in Burnley and Pendle have promised to bring back most of the bakery’s classic treats.

The Burnley Express revealed last week that North West bakery Waterfields has saved seven Oddie’s shops from the chopping block thanks to a rescue deal. What’s more, Waterfields has claimed that the new shops will be even better than ever.

Stores in Leeds Road (Nelson), Market Street (Colne), and in Burnley at St James Street, Coal Clough Lane, Padiham Road, Brownside Road, and The Mall will reopen and continue trading under the Oddie’s name, with all staff remaining in place. The St James's Street in Burnley town centre will reopen next Tuesday (March 11th). The bakeries now operate separately from the original Oddie family.

Shoppers will be pleased to know that they will able to get their hands on most of Oddie’s beloved baked goods, as well as some other treats that were not available in the original shops.

A spokesperson for Waterfields said: “Waterfields will be bringing back the majority of classics the people of Burnley and the locality have come to love over the years but these classics, true to Oddie's recipes, will be backed up with the wonderfully hand-crafted bakes of Waterfields, giving the Oddie's stores the best product offering it has ever seen.”

Waterfields was founded in Leigh by Alice Waterfield during the general strike of 1926. It has a long history of family baking in the region between Leigh, Warrington, and Preston. This award-winning business boasts 36 shops across the North West selling pastries like pies, pasties, and sausage rolls, and cream cakes like flans, iced buns and doughnuts.