Rescue deal saves seven Oddie's shops in Burnley and Pendle

By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 16:27 BST

A new rescue deal has saved seven Oddie’s bakery shops in Burnley and Pendle.

Long-standing North West bakery Waterfields, established in Leigh in 1926, has secured the future of Oddie’s locations in Leeds Road (Nelson), Market Street (Colne), and in Burnley at St James Street, Coal Clough Lane, Padiham Road, Brownside Road, and The Mall.

Each store will continue trading under the Oddie’s name, and all staff will remain in place. The bakeries now operate separately from the original Oddie family.

Waterfields is working closely with Lara Oddie to preserve Oddies’ long-standing reputation for friendly service and beloved baked goods – upholding a legacy that spans more than a century.

Oddie's in St James's Street in Burnley Town Centre is reopening on Tuesday, March 11th. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardOddie's in St James's Street in Burnley Town Centre is reopening on Tuesday, March 11th. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Scott Davies of Waterfields said: “Our priority is keeping these local bakeries alive and thriving. Independent bakeries are the Home Champions of Proper Fresh Bakes and we understand how important Oddie’s is to the community.

“Our commitment is to maintain Oddies’ bakeries in the local community, while also introducing some of Waterfields’ favourite savouries and cream cakes that we think customers will love. We’re excited to bring the best of both bakeries together.”

Founded in Leigh in 1926, Waterfields has a long history of family baking in the region between Leigh, Warrington, and Preston.

