Warburtons is set to expand its Burnley bakery after receiving planning permission from Burnley Council for a new storage extension at its Billington Road Industrial Estate site.

The Bolton-headquartered bakery giant will add a dry goods store with a lean-to enclosure to house its brine and yeast tanks. The development will see the building’s footprint increase by around 408 square metres.

According to a supporting statement, the expansion will include three new rooms; a store, a pancake room, and a brine and yeast store. The new storage areas will connect to the existing production facility, which has operated as a bakery since opening in 1981.

Warburtons Burnley bakery, Billington Road industrial estate

The report adds that the design has been kept in line with the existing building, featuring a lower roof height and a matching brick and composite cladding façade.

Parking arrangements and site access via Billington Road and the A646 will remain unchanged, while pedestrian access will continue from Billington Road.

Warburtons’ Burnley site, which forms part of its nationwide production network, is divided into production, dispatch and storage zones. The new extension will enhance the bakery’s storage capacity while enclosing the external brine and yeast plant within a dedicated, bunded area.