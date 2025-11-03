This house in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, is all ready for Hallowe'en

28 pics from annual Hallowe'en event at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:52 GMT
The community of Burnley was invited to celebrate Hallowe’en at The Oaklands Nursing Home.

An annual event, the home opened its doors to trick or treaters as the venue was turned into a spooky party den. Youngsters had fun and the residents loved seeing all their scary outfits.

Here is a second gallery of images from the night. If you missed seeing the first gallery please click HERE.

1. Hallowe'en fun at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley (part two)

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

2. Hallowe'en fun at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley (part two)

. Photo: Jason Lee Photogrraphy

3. Hallowe'en fun at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley (part two)

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

4. Hallowe'en fun at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley (part two)

. Photo: Jason Lee Photography

