VEKA plc announces significant jobs boost for Burnley

VEKA plc, the Burnley-based manufacturer of uPVC profiles based in Burnley, has announced a significant job boost for the town, creating 70 new roles across its extrusion, lamination, warehouse, and transport departments.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

“Our excitement at introducing these opportunities reflects VEKA’s dedication to creating employment in Burnley and contributing to our local community,” said Sally Blades, HR Director at VEKA.

VEKA's expansion follows the successful acquisition of major new customers, anticipated to boost the company's turnover by around 25%. This marks a positive stride for VEKA and Burnley's economy, supporting job security and additional employment prospects.

“The upsurge in VEKA's growth reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our customers, old and new, place in us,” adds Sally. “We're committed to fostering careers, supporting families, and contributing to the region's economy by cultivating talent, and providing those who want, with growth opportunities.”

VEKA plc is creating 70 new roles across its extrusion, lamination, warehouse, and transport departments.
The new positions should appeal to a wide range of people, whether experienced workers or those just starting their careers. VEKA’s workforce expansion aims to reinforce its outstanding team and maintain its industry leadership.

Earlier this year, VEKA was named one of the UK's 'Great Places to Work' by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

“This accolade was a proud moment for VEKA,” stated Sally. “It is a testament to the dynamic, supportive work environment we offer, underpinned by our commitment to training and the progression opportunities available.”

VEKA is encouraging potential applicants to visit its careers page to view and apply for the current vacancies: www.vekauk.com

