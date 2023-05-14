The Farrington Road firm received the official certification, which comes from the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, following a staff survey where 81% of respondents said they considered the workplace a ‘Great Place to Work’ – a 10% increase on last year's results.

HR director Sally Blades said: “We have seen positive results and encouraging comments around our people, leadership, culture and more. We recognise the importance of looking after the people who look after our business. Through putting our people first, we know that they will adopt the same approach when it comes to their roles.”

VEKA human resources director Sally Blades and managing director Neil Evans with VEKA employees.

The survey focused on areas such as justice, leadership effectiveness and behaviour, communication, empowerment, and reward, which most interestingly took the top spot, with a 23% increase on the previous year. This focus area looked at statements surrounding pay, employees share of profits and benefits, some of which were 13-32 percentage points above the UK Best Workplace Benchmark.

VEKA, which now has a workforce of over 400, has continued to invest in its management team. All frontline managers have recently taken part in ILM training and were encouraged to join onsite ‘Six Connections’ workshops, to assist them in supporting their teams to maintain good mental health.

