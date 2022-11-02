After joining Ultraframe in February 1996, as a member of the Technical Support Team, Phil has worked in a variety of technical and training-based roles and has assisted many thousands of customers in learning about the intricacies of the company’s conservatory and extension systems.

It is estimated that during his time at the helm of Ultraframe’s training department, Phil has trained some 10,000 sales people, surveyors and installers.

Phil said: “I have seen many changes in the industry and Ultraframe during my time here which I have been reflecting on recently as my retirement approaches. Some of the most memorable include our founder John Lancaster handing over the reins, exciting times when the company floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1998, and Brian Kennedy’s Latium Group acquiring Ultraframe in July 2006.

Phil Wharf who has just retired from Ultraframe

“Ultraframe has dominated a very competitive industry for almost 40 years, and I am extremely proud to have been a part of this for the last 26 years and have seen continuous product development throughout that time. I am very much looking forward to my retirement now.”