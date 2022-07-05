The University Study and Apprenticeship Event will take place at UCLan’s Victoria Mill in Burnley on Saturday July 16th.

It is the first time UCLan has teamed up with Training 2000 for a recruitment event, allowing prospective students to speak to experts about the many learning routes available to them in Burnley; from traditional degree courses to apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships.

UCLan Burnley has a growing portfolio of degree apprenticeships and undergraduate degree courses in accounting, business, engineering, nursing, midwifery, policing, psychology, social work, and youth work.

UCLan Burnley Victoria Mill

Training 2000 has been part of the university since 2017, allowing for direct progression from level two apprenticeships to level seven degree apprenticeships. It is based in Blackburn and trains more than 2,000 learners each year across a range of apprenticeship programmes.

Martin Blunt, head of the UCLan Enterprise Engagement Unit, said: “This event provides the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in learning and training in Burnley. Not only will visitors be able to meet tutors and students, they’ll also be offered expert advice on developing interview skills and writing a personal statement.”

Head of Business Development at Training 2000 Karen Soames said: This will be a fantastic chance for people and organisations at all skill levels and stages, from school leavers to senior business leaders, to SMEs and large multinational organisations, to gain an understanding of the opportunities available – from Level 2 right through to Level 7.”

Visitors will also be given the chance to look around UCLan’s Burnley Campus, which has grown extensively in recent years with the opening of Sandygate Halls and Sandygate Mill. Thanks to funding from the Government’s Levelling Up programme, the recent acquisition of the vacant Newtown Mill, in conjunction with Burnley Council, will allow for further development in the area to extend the thriving canalside campus in the historic Weavers’ Triangle area.