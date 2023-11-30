A Colne car garage is looking to take on new staff after expanding rapidly since opening.

Tyreoo mobile ADAS Radar Calibration Service, Burnley Road, which already has a team of six technicians travelling around the North-West calibrating vehicles to IMI Accreditation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) standards, is now hiring additional specialists due to increased demand.

Most new vehicles are now outfitted with ADAS – a range of features that help boost car and driver safety. These advanced safety systems use sensors to gather information about the car’s surroundings to collect data and assess potential dangers.

But ADAS systems require sensor recalibration after certain vehicle maintenance and repairs to continue to function effectively.

Tyreoo mobile ADAS Radar Calibration Service, based at its head office in Burnley Road, Colne, has already secured two major contracts – one with a major UK insurance company – since its launch in April

Azhar said: “I was driving past a car body workshop after fixing a breakdown, and I saw several cars parked up waiting for ADAS calibration. I know from speaking to repairers that it’s not their favourite job, so I decided to launch Tyreoo ADAS Radar Calibration Service and take it on the road.

“Insurers are insisting on increased safety features on all new cars, so there is only going to be a greater demand for ADAS calibration.”

“We are busier than we could ever have imagined,” said Azhar. “We are already looking to expand the number of technicians we employ to cope with the workload.

“They can have experience with ADAS radar calibration or be looking for a new career. We will provide full training.”