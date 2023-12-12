Two young men have found work in Nelson with Pendle Borough Council following support from local youth employment service Pendle YES Hub.

Harvey van Geffen and Shane Hope were unsure about their careers and how to enter work. As a result, they accessed support from the Pendle YES Hub team in 2022 to search and apply for jobs.

Pendle Borough Council had advertised a number of roles as part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme, which provided funding to employers to help them create jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit.

Pendle YES Hub helped Harvey and Shane identify what they would like to apply for from the roles that had been advertised and supported them with their applications and CVs, as well as interview preparation techniques.

From right David Marshall (Pendle YES Hub project lead), Harvey van Geffen, Shane Hope, Kenneth Lee Handford (Supervisor of Operational Services, Pendle Borough Council), David Walker (Assistant Director Operational Services of Pendle Borough Council)

As a result, both were successful in their applications and now work as operatives at Pendle Council’s Waste Management Centre, a job they both enjoy.

Harvey, who attended an event at Pendle YES Hub that showcased Kickstart vacancies before applying, said, “I really enjoy my job. I like spending time outdoors in our beautiful borough. It's rewarding and it keeps me fit for athletics, which I enjoy doing outside of work."

"I found it a fantastic experience. With their help the job search and application for the Kickstart scheme was made easy for everyone who applied.”

David Marshall, project lead at Pendle YES Hub, said: “We are proud of them. They came to Pendle YES Hub with an open mind and desire to work, this has led to them finding roles that they not only find fulfilling but fit around their lifestyles too.”

David Walker, assistant diector Operational Services of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We've been supporting long-term unemployed young people in Pendle for many years. It's so important that we provide opportunities for them to gain qualifications, work experience and skills which can lead to a job either within the council or with other employers."

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal board member, said: “I am pleased that we, as a council, are supporting this scheme by providing employment for two young men who have taken full advantage of the help offered in order to secure themselves a job and I am delighted to welcome them to Pendle Borough Council!”

Stephen Barnes, chairman of Nelson Town Deal, added: “Getting young people into employment and training is a number one priority for Nelson Town Deal and our local economy.

“These two young men have proved that initiatives like Pendle YES Hub really do help young people to overcome barriers when offered the right support.”

Pendle YES Hub is a project supported by over £420,000 of Government Levelling Up money through the Nelson Town Deal.

It is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people, run by Active Lancashire and Positive Action in the Community on behalf of Pendle Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is designed to build the confidence, health and wellbeing of people aged 16 and 24 and to boost their employability through skills training and work experience.