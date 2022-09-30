James’ Places took home the trophy at the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) for Most Resilient Business.

The awards, the biggest business awards competition in Lancashire organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, took place at Blackpool Tower ballroom.

Over 498 applications were submitted by 271 businesses, with only 108 entrants making it through to the interview stage. The Most Resilient Business of the Year category was a new addition for 2021 to acknowledge firms who have overcome the challenges they faced during a global pandemic.

James’ Places currently owns and operates Holmes Mill and The Emporium in Clitheroe, The Waddington Arms, Waddington, Mitton Hall, Nr Whalley, Eaves Hall, West Bradford and the Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green.

Mike Auld, Operations Director of James’ Places, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have taken a trophy home at this year’s BIBAs. The hospitality industry was hugely impacted by the pandemic so we are extremely grateful to have been recognised for our resilience during this time.”

“We have not only navigated the challenges that the pandemic brought, including re-bookings over 450 weddings and furloughing over 400 staff, but we have come out of the other side stronger than ever. We have secured funding from Barclays for an ambitious growth plan that will see us expand our current portfolio with announcements on new venues coming very soon.”

“This is a huge testament to our fantastic team who are at the centre of our success. We are hugely fortunate to have such dedicated, hard working staff and I’m immensely proud of their resilience over the last two years.