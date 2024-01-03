A Tik Tok star has had a taste of Burnley – and now he wants a bigger bite.

Dad the Dish, also known as Simon Hannigan, created a special Taki Birria Taco munchy box last year at what was then a Mexican street food takeaway called The Hatch Grill and Waffle House in Yorkshire Street before it became restaurant, La Escotilla Taco & Tequila Bar.

Now the social media star has set his sights on the town again and hopes to make mouths water with more of his famous Instagrammable food as he plans to open his own takeaway, Munch Box , in Burnley around April to May. It will follow the launch of Simon’s Preston venue in around three weeks as well as his first site, which opened in Blackpool last May, where his team serves up specialties like loaded grilled cheese, fries, smash burgers and tots.

Simon says he picked the land of the Clarets “because we gets loads of people driving up from Burnley to Blackpool everyday. I think the food culture [in Burnley] is fantastic and I want to add something different there.”

The Lancashire influencer and businessman, who went from being homeless to finding fame by helping single dads cook simple and delicious meals, amasses more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites. He now plans to open an additional four venues in the Midlands.

“Whenever we open a site, it’s absolutely manic, it’s crazy. Blackpool is still just as busy now as it was on the first day when we opened, which is great.”

Here are 11 photos of Dad the Dish’s work in Lancashire and what Burnley foodies can expect from the upcoming takeaway:

Food by Dad the Dish Some of the dishes that Burnley foodies can expect when Tik Tok chef Dad the Dish opens his new takeaway Munch Box in the town later this year.

Munch Box in Blackpool Dad the Dish's Munch Box takeaway in Blackpool.

Dad The Dish's first takeaway TikTok star Dad The Dish, AKA Simon Hannigan, of Kirkham, opened his first takeaway, Munch Box, in Blackpool.

Dad The Dish's first takeaway TikTok star Dad The Dish, AKA Simon Hannigan, of Kirkham, opened his first takeaway, Munch Box, in Blackpool.