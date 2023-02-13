A TikTok superstar has created a special dish for a Burnley takeaway.

Simon Hannigan AKA Dad the Dish visited The Hatch Grill and Waffle House, a Mexican street food takeaway serving tacos, panchos, ice cream and “Hangover Boxes”.

The social media chef whipped up a Taki Birria Taco munchy box, which is now on sale at the Burnley venue in Yorkshire Street. He later posted a video of himself featuring The Hatch owners Rachel Boys and Jonni Thomas, which garnered 1m. views on his TikTok page.

Rachel said: "It was amazing, absolutely amazing."

After Dad the Dish posted on TikTok asking people to tag their favourite takeaway, a Hatch fan shared his love for the venue and recommended that the social media influence visit them.

Rachel added: “We were shocked. We didn't know about it until a customer tagged us, so as soon as we saw it and read about it we were like, ‘That's amazing.’

“One of our customers took it upon himself to inbox Dad the Dish and said, ‘You need to get down to The Hatch: it's amazing food.’

"Simon messaged us straight away on our Instagram page and and asked if he could ring us the next day, which he did, and we were on the phone for two hours talking about everything.”

Rachel says the TikTok star’s munchy box is “amazing”, comprising a spicy red pepper chicken taco, a blue Taki taco, lemon pepper waffle fries, halloumi fries and Mexican street corn.

Dad The Dish with Rachel Boys and Jonni Thomas Simon Hannigan better known as Dad The Dish with Rachel Boys and Jonni Thomas, owners of The Hatch Grill & Waffle House in Burnley and the meal he prepared, which will be available on sale in the shop.

The meal prepared by Dad The Dish The meal prepared by Dad The Dish, which will be available for sale at The Hatch Grill & Waffle House in Burnley.

Dad The Dish with Jonni Thomas Simon Hannigan better known as Dad The Dish speaks with Jonni Thomas from The Hatch Grill & Waffle House in Burnley after he paid them a visit to cook a meal.

Dad The Dish with Jonni Thomas Simon Hannigan better known as Dad The Dish speaks with Jonni Thomas from The Hatch Grill & Waffle House in Burnley after he paid them a visit to cook a meal.