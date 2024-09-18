Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of Burnley lads are transforming a former pub into a high-end coffee boutique and tea house with a charitable mission.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Winter and Curtis Cantrill have found a tea-riffic way to come off benefits by launching their own business - The Winter Lotus Brew House in the former Cross Keys Hotel on St James's Street, Burnley.

The venue will open in three phases, starting with the coffee boutique and tea house, which has coffee and tea from all over the world, while also serving wines, spirits, cocktails and IPAs, before moving forward with a full bistro, including all-you-can-eat pasta dishes, wood-fired pizza and full English breakfasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final phase will see the launch of a Moving On Up project to help train people with limited capabilities and disabilities in the hospitality sector, plus an Alice in Wonderland-themed events space and garden.

Inside the Winter Lotus Brew House, formerly the Cross Keys Hotel in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The co-directors say "everything makes us different" and that their coffees will be organic, Fair trade, and "as ethically sourced as possible".

Lucas (33), who left his career as an NHS nurse after the Covid pandemic, says the pair want to do their bit to help people in Burnley while also providing a top-class venue for them to enjoy.

They will mainly use beans sourced from ethical farms and by charity projects that invest money back into impoverished communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're very passionate about coffee and the industry around it.

Inside the Winter Lotus Brew House, formerly the Cross Keys Hotel in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The coffee industry can be unpleasant at times, so we want to send a positive message and help do our bit for the planet.

"We’ll have all the information about the farms where our coffees come from in the boutique."

The pair are "just two lads trying to get off benefits" who began their new venture by building and designing a coffee van covering the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis (32) left his job around three months ago and will bring his wealth of experience in hospitality to the new business.

Inside the Winter Lotus Brew House, formerly the Cross Keys Hotel in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"We’ve had no loans, investment or funding.

"We’ve come off benefits to do this project.

"We don’t want to sit down and stagnate at home," said Lucas.

He added: "We’ve done so much [with the venue] and we’re proud of what we’ve managed to achieve with next to no pennies."

​

‘We’ve done so much [with the venue] and we’re proud of what we’ve managed to achieve with next to no pennies.’