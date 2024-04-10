Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley and Natalie Evans have created a luxurious and welcoming haven for guests and diners in the year that they have owned The Old Stone Trough Lodge & Inn, which is nestled in the countryside in Kelbrook.

As soon as we stepped into the hotel, we were given a warm welcome and made to feel right at home by the staff.

It’s clear the owners have put an abundance of thought and care into transforming the venue with every inch oozing comfort while retaining its character: think exposed wood and brickwork. I absolutely loved the nature and wildlife-themed decor that ran through the venue and nodded towards the amazing rural backdrop outdoors, reminding us just how lucky we are to have such wonderful countryside right on our doorstep. Ashley and Natalie have done a fabulous job of breathing new life into the venue and creating a relaxing ambience.

The Smokin' Jack burger at the Old Stone Trough in Kelbrook.

We stayed in the family room, which sleeps up to four. Not only was it very comfortable, it was also huge, boasting two bedrooms, a spacious marbled shower room, and even a separate dining and living room. It was almost like having an entire apartment to ourselves.

After settling in, we headed to the hotel’s restaurant to enjoy a two-course meal. The staff were lovely, nothing was too much trouble, and they even chatted away with our three-year-old son, which he loved.

With its fabulous refurbishment, friendly atmosphere and mouth-watering menu, it was no surprise to see that the restaurant was bustling on Sunday night. You can cosy up with a drink in the restaurant next to a log fire, and dine to the sound of live piano playing.

Stilton-stuffed flat-cap mushroom at the Old Stone Trough in Kelbrook.

To start, I opted for the homemade soup of the day, a lovely bowl of tomato and basil, served with a warm, crusty bread roll. My partner enjoyed the stilton-stuffed flat cap mushroom served with a house salad and home-made garlic mayo dipping sauce, which he said was delicious.

Other tempting starters included the home-made fishcakes, tempura battered courgettes, salt and pepper chicken wings, and a seafood sharing platter.

For mains, I had the home-made mushroom and stilton wellington with seasonal vegetables and home-made chips. The pastry was beautifully thick, and the meal as a whole was entirely satisfying.

My partner loved The Smokin’ Jack burger, an 8oz beef burger topped with bacon, Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions and smoky BBQ sauce, with house salad and homemade chips.

The Old Stone Trough in Kelbrook is nestled in countryside.

Diners could alternatively indulge in classic comfort food like the chef’s home-made pie of the day, beef lasagne and various steaks. A popular choice on the night was the traditional roast of the day.

The next morning, after a cooked breakfast, we toured the rest of the building. While the hotel and restaurant have a solid reputation, people may not be aware of the two gorgeous function rooms, the Kelbrook Suite downstairs and the George Henry upstairs, which would be ideal for weddings and other special occasions, especially as the venue’s countryside views make for a picture perfect setting.