The new owners of the Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club have promised to invest extensively and sentitively to give the building a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rambler Group Holdings completed the acquisition of the historic property from Lavender Hotels. The deal forms part of Rambler’s ambitious 24-month, £30 million growth strategy to establish a national footprint in the UK hospitality sector under its premium brand, Aura Hotels. The news comes only three months after Rambler Group Holdings purchase of the grand Craiglands Hotel in Ilkley.

Dating back to 1885, The Oaks Hotel is a notable period property set within approximately 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds in Reedley. Over the years, the hotel has been sympathetically extended to create a 51-bedroom, full-service establishment, complete with an expansive leisure club, multiple event and meeting suites, and the popular Quills restaurant. The property’s blend of historic charm and modern amenities has made it a preferred destination for weddings, corporate events, and leisure breaks throughout Lancashire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qasim Ahmed, Rambler Group Holdings chief executive officer, with Johnathan Butterworth, of Lavender Hotels.

The company intends to invest significantly in the property to enhance its facilities and services. Planned upgrades include the refurbishment of guest rooms, expansion of the leisure club, and the introduction of new dining options. While it will be a significant refurbishment, it will also be a sensitive restoration and modernisation, with the aim of positioning it as a premier destination for leisure, business and weddings in the North West.

“The Oaks Hotel is a jewel in the heart of Lancashire,” said Qasim Ahmed, CEO of Rambler Group Holdings. “This acquisition represents another key milestone in our strategy to revitalise heritage hotels across the UK. We see huge potential in The Oaks and are excited to invest in both the property and the local area to deliver something truly special.”

Jonathan Butterworth, director of Lavender Hotels, said: “Selling The Oaks was a significant decision for us, and working with Rambler Group Holdings and Qasim Ahmed has been a thoroughly professional experience. It was clear from the outset that they shared a genuine appreciation for the building’s heritage and its future potential. We are confident the hotel is in excellent hands.”

Jack Stephenson and Amanda Marwood of Harrison Drury acted for the seller in connection with the sale. Mr Ahmed added: We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Denise Walker and her team at Glenville

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club

Walker & Partners in Liverpool for their expert legal guidance throughout the transaction. In addition, we are grateful to Simon Mills at Langtons Chartered Accountants for his invaluablestrategic advice and support during the process.”