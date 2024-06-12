The much loved 110 Club in Yorkshire Street Burnley that closed in January is set to re-open its doors
Brunlea Estates Ltd plan to re-launch the former 110 Club as an events and party venue. Work is currently underway to refurbish the three storey premises and it will be re-launched as The One 10 Club.
Mohammed Butt, who is a director of Burnley based Brunlea Estates, said: “We had so much positive feedback from the public about the celebrations, including weddings, baptisms, birthdays and funerals, that people have held here we realised it was a much loved venue. We won’t be opening day to day as a social club like it was before and there won’t be any alcohol.”
The decision to close the 110 Club was taken at an emergency general meeting of the Knights of St Columba. It had been based in Yorkshire Street ever since it moved from a small property on back Manchester Road in May, 1962. Grand Knight Tony Young described the shock announcement as a ‘very sad day.’
He said the venue had suffered a loss of ‘traditional clientele’ and it had been impossible in current trading conditions for the club to take enough money over the bar to pay all the bills. He also said the months of construction work on the Town2Turf scheme had not helped the situation.
The 110 Club was a popular venue for live music in its day and hosted some well known names including Mike Harding (at Burnley Folk club), Les Dennis, Frank Carson and Jimmy Cricket. It also had thriving sports teams back in the day and welcomed thousands of football supporters on their way to and from Burnley FC matches. The main focus of the club was as the base for the KSC for its community, spiritual, social, sporting and fundraising activities. The KSC continues to run, despite the closure of the club, and 2025 marks its centenary year. Members now hold monthly meetings in St Mary’s parish rooms.
