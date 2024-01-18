The shock news this week that one of Burnley’s oldest and best known clubs is to close, after over six decades in the town, has prompted a massive reaction from the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of readers expressed their sadness and anger when the Burnley Express reported the news that the 110 Club, which has been based in Yorkshire Street for 61 years, will close.

The venue for countless milestone moments for thousands of Burnley families, including wedding, engagement and birthday celebrations and also wakes, the decision to close the doors was taken at an emergency general meeting of the Knights of St Columba on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We report readers' reactions to the shock news that the KSC 110 Club in Burnley is closing its doors. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Council 110 Grand Knight, Tony Young described the shock announcement as a ‘very sad day’ adding: “ I’m afraid the club has suffered from a loss of its traditional clientele and it has been impossible in current trading conditions for the club to take enough money over the bar to pay all the bills. “ Mr Young also said that the current Town2Turf construction work at the club’s front door had also had an impact.

Since it opened the venue has been the base for the KSC for its community, spiritual, social and sporting activities. Over time, the club expanded into adjacent properties and, on a number of occasions, redeveloped all three floors of the building. Mr Young said the closure of the club would not be end of the Knights of St Columba in Burnley as it prepares for its centenary in 2025 adding that they would continue with their work and the money raised from the sale of the property will enable them to continue to support the Roman Catholic Church, schools and other good causes.

Here are some of the comments from readers upset by the closure:

Chris Ted Rogers: “The council sub the work out and the contractors from out of town don’t care how long it takes or the disruption caused. The set up is embarrassing and it’s bad that it’s led to this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Carruthers: “ Such a shame. It really is the end of an era. Sad news.”

Clair Patterson: “This project is due to be completed in six weeks, that’s what they said last June. Sorry for this club, 60 years in business and this disastrously planned project sees them off.”

Shirley Ashton: “ I'd say LCC need to pay compensation to the club as do Turf Moor and Burnley Borough Council. Any groups involved in the delay to the Town2Turf scheme need to give the club compensation as a way to make up for unacceptable loss of business due to all the delays.”

Daniel John: “Those roadworks are joke, this needs addressing. Closing roads should be last resort and if they do need to shut them, it must be done in a minimum time frame. Works should be 24 hours if it effects any business. Penalties and compensation should be paid if a business loses money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Taylor: “Be made into residential accommodation like Brickmakers Arms. Shame really that so many good boozers are closing down. That’s why we need to support the pubs. Not just on match days or special occasions but throughout the year all the time.”

Lisa Janine: “End of an era, the amount of happy memories that I have linked to this place is immeasurable. Mum and dad were members for years with dad sitting in the committee and my aunt and uncle being stewards for several years. There was always such a strong community feel - kids Christmas parties, Saturday afternoon movies, countless family do’s, trips to Alton towers and loved the Christmas Day family party with the fancy dress competition.”

John Greenwood: “Use them or lose them. One busy day every fortnight when Burnley play at home isn't gonna keep a pub/club going unfortunately.”

Tony Wilcox: “Became a Claret in 1988 and always met fans I got to know in the 110 Club after driving up to the Turf. An end of an era for sure. STOKE ON TRENT CLARETS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Brierley: “Burnley FC and the council have a lot to answer for because of the ‘Harry Potty’ Way fiasco.It was bad enough for traders during covid but to hit them with this chaos so soon after is ridiculous. Who is responsible for all this?”

Revival bar Nelson: “Such a shame another local pub has had to close down. Businesses can't survive without any customers. So unless we all support our local pubs by going there more, unfortunately more and more will be lost.”

Roy Wallbank: “Ruined by the council with unnecessary road changes and the worst town planners anywhere as they always arrange work on every main road in and out of the town causing massive traffic jams.”

Peter Bird: "Burnley Council and Turf Moor should be helping all the businesses affected between the Culvert and Turf Moor. The works have definitely had more than a little hand in all their downturns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some readers believe that the current roadworks cannot take all the blame for the club’s closure. Here are some of those views.

Rob Seed:“ Pubs on the same road, like The Royal Dyche, are thriving by re-inventing themselves and even closed last week for a refurb, while the pavement outside was being laid. Good strategic management.”

Toni Prout: “I really don't think Town2Turf had anything to do with this. Footpaths have been open on both sides throughout with diversions and the pubs have been booming on match days as usual. More than likely their clientele is dwindling because the younger folk aren't going in (and by younger I actually mean middle aged) you'd be mistaken for thinking it is always closed when you walk past.”

Phil Simpson: “I first went in around 25 years ago and it doesn't look like a penny has been spent on the building since which leads me to believe that it hasn't been making any money for years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad