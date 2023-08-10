The Landmark in Burnley celebrated #InternationalCoworkingDay with a very special open day this week.

Local businesses, from start-ups to larger enterprises, enjoyed lunch with a glass of fizz on arrival, aswell as getting the opportunity to enjoy a full tour of the fantastic facilities including The Landmark's thriving co-working space and business club, and the 1873 Wing.

Those visiting also got the chance to take advantage of free access to the co-working space between 9am and 5pm, while one lucky attendee will win a free month's Business Club membership following the event. Alongside the open day, The Landmark are offering 50 free ‘try before you buy' day passes to local businesses throughout August.

The Landmark in Burnley invited local businesses to its venue for a special open day to celebrate international co-working day this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available on a first come, first served basis, those signing up will be able to experience a full day of using The Landmark's co-working facilities, which recently were named as one of the top 10 in the UK by The Daily Express.

Claire Rhodes, General Manager at The Landmark, said: "We have had a fantastic time at our open day and we would like to say a huge thank you to past, present and future members too, who attended.

"Thank you to the Burnley Express, who we ran this open day in conjunction with, and we can't wait to see the new faces from today joining us more regularly in the co-working space."