News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

For sale Burnley: Gorgeous Worsthorne home now on the market

Our property spotlight this week falls on a beautiful four-bedroom detached home in Worsthorne.
By John Deehan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

On the market with Jamie Hudson, Estate Agent, and inviting offers over £450,000, this stunning Heckenhurst Avenue property boasts over 2,200 sq ft of living space, two designated reception rooms with an additional family space in the open plan kitchen-diner, and is the biggest plot in the surrounding area.

Carry on scrolling if you’d like to take a look around:

Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley.

1. Property spotlight

Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley.

2. Property spotlight

Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley.

3. Property spotlight

Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley.

4. Property spotlight

Heckenhurst Avenue, Worsthorne, Burnley. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Burnley