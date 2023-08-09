For sale Burnley: Gorgeous Worsthorne home now on the market
Our property spotlight this week falls on a beautiful four-bedroom detached home in Worsthorne.
By John Deehan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
On the market with Jamie Hudson, Estate Agent, and inviting offers over £450,000, this stunning Heckenhurst Avenue property boasts over 2,200 sq ft of living space, two designated reception rooms with an additional family space in the open plan kitchen-diner, and is the biggest plot in the surrounding area.
Carry on scrolling if you’d like to take a look around:
Page 1 of 2