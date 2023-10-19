Take a look around new Burnley cafe Morty's in Padiham Road Burnley
After four years at the helm of the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham, Toni-Anne decided the time was right to change direction. She has taken over the former Sue’s sandwich shop in Padiham Road, Burnley, and re-opened it as Morty’s cafe.
Her husband Lee carried out a full refurbishment of the premises which opened a couple of weeks ago. Toni-Anne will continue with her charity fundraising, a tradition she began at the pub. This includes a festive food drive and selection box collection for children spending Christmas in hospital.
Here are some images of Morty’s cafe both before and after its transformation.