Former Padiham landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer has swapped pulling pints for serving up full English breakfasts.

After four years at the helm of the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham, Toni-Anne decided the time was right to change direction. She has taken over the former Sue’s sandwich shop in Padiham Road, Burnley, and re-opened it as Morty’s cafe.

Her husband Lee carried out a full refurbishment of the premises which opened a couple of weeks ago. Toni-Anne will continue with her charity fundraising, a tradition she began at the pub. This includes a festive food drive and selection box collection for children spending Christmas in hospital.

Here are some images of Morty’s cafe both before and after its transformation.

Morty's cafe in Padiham Road, Burnley, the town's latest eaterie which is owned by former Padiham landlady Toni-Anne-Mortimer and her husband Lee

An image of Morty's cafe before the refurbishment

Morty's cafe in Padiham Road, Burnley, the town's latest eaterie which is owned by former Padiham landlady Toni-Anne-Mortimer and her husband Lee

The new kitchen at Morty's cafe in Burnley