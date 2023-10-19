News you can trust since 1877
Former landlady at Padiham's Hare and Hounds opens Morty's cafe in Burnley

Former pub landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer has swapped pulling pints for serving home cooked breakfasts.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Toni-Anne, who is affectionately known as Floss, has opened Morty’s Cafe in Padiham Road, Burnley. And she is planning to continue with her charity work that was her trademark at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham where she was at the helm for four and half years.

“I am planning a Santa’s grotto at the cafe that will be free for children to come and meet him and receive a gift, “ said Toni-Anne who raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer charity and the British Heart Foundation while a landlady.

Former landlady at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham, Toni-Anne Mortimer, has opened her own business, Morty's cafe in Burnley. She is pictured here with her husband LeeFormer landlady at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham, Toni-Anne Mortimer, has opened her own business, Morty's cafe in Burnley. She is pictured here with her husband Lee
She also collected selection boxes for children spending Christmas in hospital and organised a festive food drive, traditions she plans to continue at Morty’s. Formerly Sue’s Sandwich Shop, the premises have been total refurbished by Toni-Anne’s husband Lee and customers have been flocking in. Toni-Anne said: “It’s taken several weeks and a lot of hard work but Lee has done an amazing job, I can’t thank him enough for what he has done.

“The cafe looks great and we have had a lot of customers through the door who were regulars at the pub.”

Describing her time at the Hare and Hounds as an ‘incredible journey’ Toni-Anne said she made the decision to change direction so she could spend more time with her children Dainton, Ruby and LaRosa.

She added: “It was a wrench to leave the pub but was definitely the right decision for me.”

