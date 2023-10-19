Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toni-Anne, who is affectionately known as Floss, has opened Morty’s Cafe in Padiham Road, Burnley. And she is planning to continue with her charity work that was her trademark at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham where she was at the helm for four and half years.

“I am planning a Santa’s grotto at the cafe that will be free for children to come and meet him and receive a gift, “ said Toni-Anne who raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer charity and the British Heart Foundation while a landlady.

Former landlady at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham, Toni-Anne Mortimer, has opened her own business, Morty's cafe in Burnley. She is pictured here with her husband Lee

She also collected selection boxes for children spending Christmas in hospital and organised a festive food drive, traditions she plans to continue at Morty’s. Formerly Sue’s Sandwich Shop, the premises have been total refurbished by Toni-Anne’s husband Lee and customers have been flocking in. Toni-Anne said: “It’s taken several weeks and a lot of hard work but Lee has done an amazing job, I can’t thank him enough for what he has done.

“The cafe looks great and we have had a lot of customers through the door who were regulars at the pub.”

Describing her time at the Hare and Hounds as an ‘incredible journey’ Toni-Anne said she made the decision to change direction so she could spend more time with her children Dainton, Ruby and LaRosa.