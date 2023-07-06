Summer solstice walk raises vital funds for mental health initiative in Burnley
Organised by Burnley Leisure and Culture in conjunction with Six Connections and Casual Minds Matter, the 17-hour, 140 mile challenge undertook a digital evolution this year with the introduction of a new free e-learning course on mental health and wellbeing.
Created by Burnley-based business process automation specialists, :automate, the free online course is powered by Meritec Group, the technology, software and services company from which six members of staff participated.
Not only has the challenge raised vital funds but it attracted more than 100 participants to the free course which covers what mental health is.
Alex Abbey, head of Sales and Marketing at Meritec, said: “The summer solstice walk is a brilliant initiative which provides a judgment-free platform to talk with a wide range of people about life experiences.
“Initiatives like this are devised to help break down barriers and challenge some of the negative stereotypes of mental health and we wanted to digitise the conversation to make it more accessible for those who may find it difficult talking about themselves, both on the day but also afterwards.
“We thought it was very apt and timely to make the longest day of the year a time to shine the spotlight on mental health and wellbeing and demonstrate a direct link between physical and mental health.”
Funds to support the 2023 Summer solstice walking challenge are still being welcomed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/f9cxvh-summer-solstice-walking-challenge