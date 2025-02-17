SPAR Barrowford set to reopen to community after major refit

SPAR Barrowford will reopen its doors to customers on Wednesday following a comprehensive refit.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anticipation for the relaunch is ramping up after the transformation of the store, which temporarily closed earlier this month.

A brand-new Food To Go area is being installed, overhauling the range of sandwiches and hot food offered. A new Cheeky Coffee machine is also being fitted, while hot food and coffee will be available to customers in a variety of interchangeable SPAR meal deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of the exterior

The entrance to the SPAR store is also being moved to the centre of the building to maximise the floor space and improve the shopping experience.

Reopening at 11am on Wednesday, the launch of the new-look store will also include a family fun day with face painting, in-store games, free samples, and free hot drinks.

Ahead of the launch, customers in the Barrowford area can take advantage of a digital £5 off a £20 shop voucher which is being promoted on the SPAR North of England’s social media channels.

SPAR Barrowford has put community at the heart of the launch, too, with contributions agreed to support both Barrowford Celtic Football Club and Barrowford Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from both clubs will join the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. Mohammad Aslam and his wife Mrs Shamim Aslam, at the official ribbon cutting ceremony on the reopening day.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, owner of SPAR Barrowford, said: “We never like to close a store as we understand that our customers miss shopping with us. However, we are confident that regular customers and those that are new to the SPAR will be blown away by what we have done.

“We brought the convenience store into the SPAR family in 2017, so it has been due some love and attention, and we are extremely excited to relaunch our store to the community.

“As is customary with all our store launches, we are inviting the community down for the occasion. Please pay us a visit – it will be a celebratory reopening with a family feel to it as our brilliant fun day is taking place at the same time.”