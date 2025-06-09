Frontier Park in Burnley has secured its second letting.

Following the 157,740 sq ft letting to Stolle Machinery of FP2, Monte Blackburn have now completed the letting of the 94,440 sq ft FP5.

Badgequo Limited will be the new tenants. Headquartered in West Yorkshire Badgequo design produce and distribute high quality cosmetics and toiletries to major retailers across the UK and Europe.

Andrew Harris, head of operations at Badgequo, said: ‘’We are delighted to have completed the tenancy lease, which will be a key factor in our growth aspirations for the business.”

Momentum builds at Burnley’s flagship scheme

Frontier Park is a 540,000 sq ft logistics and industrial development made up of five units ranging from 39,000 to 158,500 sq ft, with direct access to Junction 9 of the M65.

Monte Blackburn development director Alex Kenwright said: "Frontier Park Burnley will PC in December this year, but FP3 will be ready in July. With strong demand and two units already let, we’re aiming for full occupancy by Christmas."

Further letting on the horizon

Agents have confirmed that FP4 (93,800 sq ft) is also under offer, with legals progressing.

Michael Cavannagh, director at Trevor Dawson, commented: "Securing a prestigious occupier for FP5 shows the strength of Frontier Park and the wider appeal of Burnley for business investment."

Final units nearing completion

Main contractors Barnfield Construction are progressing well with the final units. FP3 (158,000 sq ft) is due this summer, with FP4 to follow by year-end.

Steve Johnson of joint agents B8 added: "Monte’s commitment to build speculatively is clearly paying off. The remaining space is attracting interest from both local and regional occupiers."