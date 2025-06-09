Burnley girl (22) to star in hit TV reality show 'Love Island' as it celebrates 10 years on the small screen

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Burnley girl is set to make her debut on the hit TV reality show ‘Love Island’ tonight.

Shakira Khan (22) is one of the contestants on the show, which starts tonight, set in a luxury Majorcan villa where a host of singles hope to find love. Now in its 10th year, show host Maya Jama will preside over the drama which is set to have plenty of twists and turns to mark the special anniversary.

Read More
More Burnley nights out from 2013 – part two of our retro gallery

Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Shakira works in marketing but dresses as a princess at the weekend to host children’s birthday parties and she has attended quite a few celebrity events for footballers’ children. Shakira has said her ideal man is someone who is ‘tall, charming and witty with big arms and a good smile.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley lass Shakira Khan is to take part in this year's hit TV reality show 'Love Island' which starts tonight on ITV2 and ITVXBurnley lass Shakira Khan is to take part in this year's hit TV reality show 'Love Island' which starts tonight on ITV2 and ITVX
Burnley lass Shakira Khan is to take part in this year's hit TV reality show 'Love Island' which starts tonight on ITV2 and ITVX

And she has admitted that her search for ‘the one’ has not been successful so far, adding: “It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one,’ I’m looking for the ring.”

Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015. It has been streamed more than two billion times and the show has become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions.

Related topics:BurnleyMaya JamaITVX

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice