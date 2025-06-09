Burnley girl (22) to star in hit TV reality show 'Love Island' as it celebrates 10 years on the small screen
Shakira Khan (22) is one of the contestants on the show, which starts tonight, set in a luxury Majorcan villa where a host of singles hope to find love. Now in its 10th year, show host Maya Jama will preside over the drama which is set to have plenty of twists and turns to mark the special anniversary.
Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Shakira works in marketing but dresses as a princess at the weekend to host children’s birthday parties and she has attended quite a few celebrity events for footballers’ children. Shakira has said her ideal man is someone who is ‘tall, charming and witty with big arms and a good smile.’
And she has admitted that her search for ‘the one’ has not been successful so far, adding: “It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one,’ I’m looking for the ring.”
Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015. It has been streamed more than two billion times and the show has become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions.
