A Burnley girl is set to make her debut on the hit TV reality show ‘Love Island’ tonight.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakira Khan (22) is one of the contestants on the show, which starts tonight, set in a luxury Majorcan villa where a host of singles hope to find love. Now in its 10th year, show host Maya Jama will preside over the drama which is set to have plenty of twists and turns to mark the special anniversary.

Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Shakira works in marketing but dresses as a princess at the weekend to host children’s birthday parties and she has attended quite a few celebrity events for footballers’ children. Shakira has said her ideal man is someone who is ‘tall, charming and witty with big arms and a good smile.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley lass Shakira Khan is to take part in this year's hit TV reality show 'Love Island' which starts tonight on ITV2 and ITVX

And she has admitted that her search for ‘the one’ has not been successful so far, adding: “It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one,’ I’m looking for the ring.”

Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015. It has been streamed more than two billion times and the show has become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions.