The multigenerational family business, which has been operational since 1973, celebrated both 50 years in business (last year) and has now just won the Lancashire Business View Red Rose Family Business Award.

The business in Blackburn Road, Simonstone, began supplying hay and straw to farmers, agricultural feeds from the docks to feed merchants and clay pipes. This led to general haulage and delivering milk bottles.

Sarah Lees, from the business, said: “We quickly recognised that not only could we deliver glass bottles but we could also print them. We now print bespoke glassware for all kinds of companies from smaller quantities for companies such as Diddly Squat farm shop to larger companies such as Elite Dairy Vending.

“We are unique in that we don’t just produce, we can also deliver the glass we print. The haulage side of the business has been developed so that we are self-reliant.

“In the last 10 years we have taken this a step further by having our own on sight workshop which services all of the vehicles we run. We are therefore able to deliver direct to our own customers and also include backloads, goods storage and bulk milk haulage.

“We want to thank the organisers, judges and everyone involved in making the Lancashire Business View Red Rose Awards possible.

