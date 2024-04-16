Saira Hussain, owner of HAD and CO, appointed to UK Policy Committee
and live on Freeview channel 276
This significant appointment recognises her expertise and contributions to the field.
As the existing (since 2020) Employment Policy chair at FSB, Saira will bring her valuable experience to the UKPC. She will play a crucial part in shaping FSB policy development and advocating for the interests of self-employed individuals and small businesses.
Saira Hussain's responsibilities as a UKPC member and Employment chair will include overseeing member input into policy development, supporting the production of policy reports, drafting consultation responses, and engaging in lobbying the Government. She will leverage her expertise and business acumen to contribute to strategic policy discussions and strengthen FSB's advocacy efforts.
Her appointment reflects FSB's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive policy environment that serves the needs of self-employed individuals and small businesses.