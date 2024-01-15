Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II-listed building, which boasts 30 individual bedrooms, is listed with property agents Savills at a guide of £1,250,000.

Last month, the owners announced, with a “broken heart and tears falling” that the hotel would be closing.

Rosehill House Hotel in Burnley.

A statement on the hotel’s Facebook said: "The last 27 years have been an incredible journey of experiences, friendships, highs and lows and every emotion you could possibly imagine. With so many factors beyond our control, We are devastated to say we are no longer able to continue operating and have closed the business with immediate effect. If you have any kind of reservation with us, we will be in touch over the next few weeks to refund your deposits, please do bear with us whilst we undertake this arduous task.”

Over the weekend, they posted a new statement saying that as a family they had decided the best option was to put the hotel on the market.

"This has not been an easy decision to say the least. We are currently on sale with Savills and any interested parties would need to contact them directly. We are currently living in the hotel, so it would be appreciated if you do not contact us directly at this emotional time and allow us the time we need to heal and eventually move forward. I would also like to say thank you to all of you for the outpouring of love and the shared memories that you have all taken the time to post and the many messages of support.”

Rosehill House was built in 1856, for a wealthy cotton mill owner, Adam Dugdale. The manor house was once owned by former Mayor of Burnley, Sam Taylor, and was also occupied by the home guard during the Second World War. The property was then converted into a hotel in 1963. Many of the elaborate features of the original decor were retained, including a number of beautifully ornate ceilings, which gave the hotel its unique charm and character.