That is exactly why Rachel Boys and Jonni Thomas have brought a taste of Mexico to a patch of Burnley, allowing foodies across the town to enjoy the country’s delicious cuisine from the comfort of their own living room.

Ever since the pair opened their takeaway, The Hatch Grill and Waffle House in Yorkshire Street, they have been working tirelessly to whet the public’s appetite for the cuisine, serving up tacos, panchos, “Hangover Boxes” and more.

It is just what Burnley has been missing.

The meal prepared by Dad The Dish which will be available for sale at The Hatch Grill & Waffle House in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The duo have taken the town’s foodie scene by storm, already amassing a huge fan base since launching their venture three months ago. They have even attracted the attention of TikTok chef Simon Hannigan AKA Dad the Dish, who visited the takeaway to whip up a Taki Birria Taco Munchy Box. He later posted a video of himself making the dish and featuring Rachel, which garnered 1m. views on his TikTok page.

As a lover of Mexican food, I could not wait to try the latest addition to The Hatch menu and see if it lived up to the hype.

When I visited, the team could not have been more welcoming. The service was warm and friendly, with Rachel happily accommodating me when I threw a spanner in the works by revealing that I’m a vegetarian. But it was no problem for the team, who were happy to alter the munchy box to make one half vegetarian while keeping the other traditional for my meat-eating partner.

The venue was small but had plenty of personality with fun Mexican-themed decor. While I waited for the food, Rachel told me about her and Jonni’s passion for cooking. And the proof is in the taco.

The food at The Hatch was bold, colourful and exciting, and cooked with care and style.

The original Dad the Dish munchy box comprises tacos and taquitos sprinkled with blue Taki dust and filled with red pepper chicken and spicy beef. They are accompanied with lemon pepper waffle fries and halloumi sticks, plus Mexican street corn and The Hatch’s “best-selling” broth.

The quality of food during our visit was high from main to sides. The waffle fries and halloumi sticks were moreish but the stars were the tacos and taquitos. Both the meat and vegetarian options exploded with a beautiful blend of spicy, sweet and sour flavours, offering something fun and interesting. My partner said the meat versions were delicious while I enjoyed a heavenly spicy bean and cheese blend.

They were all sprinkled with Takis Blue Heat dust made from corn chips to pack an extra tantalising punch of hot chili pepper and tangy lime seasoning.

My partner loved the broth while I could have easily eaten the entire tub of Mexican street corn to myself, gorgeous as it was.

The Hatch deserves every bit of its blossoming reputation as Burnley’s new food hotspot, having already garnered nearly 3,000 followers on Facebook.